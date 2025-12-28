J.J. McCarthy's fiancée turns heads in knee-high boots look with Vikings star injured

The Minnesota Vikings managed to get a win on Christmas Day over the Detroit Lions without quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but the offense looked pitiful in the game and relied on six turnovers. As his status is still up in the air for the season finale at home vs. the Green Bay Packers, his fiancée Katya Kuropas certainly made headlines herself with her latest fit.

While the Vikings will miss the playoffs, they played well of late with McCarthy at QB after a season full of injuries, including his latest with a hairline fracture on his throwing hand.

Personally, it’s been quite the year for McCarthy with the birth of his and Kuropas’ son Rome in September. Mom has shown off some adorable photos of little Rome in his Vikings fit, and this latest one of them all together.

RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?

Katya Kuropas/Instagram

Kuropas hasn’t been seen much at games with a newborn, but did post a rare game-day fit this week.

Now, she posted a glam night out with the girls where she crushed her all-black look with the knee-high boots.

RELATED: J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya shares Vikings gift for baby Rome

Katya Kuropas (second from left) | Katya Kuropas/Instagram

That’s definitely a winning holiday look.

McCarthy and Kuropas’ love story

The two have been together since high school in Illinois. The got engaged shortly after McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship in 2024.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses his girlfriend Katya Kuropas to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in Minnesota.

Katya Kuropas / Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring