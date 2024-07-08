Joe Burrow Gives Strong Quote on Bouncing Back After Injury-Plagued Season
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow had a tough go of it in 2023. He strained his calf in training camp and clearly was not 100% for the first month of the season, going 1-3 with some truly ugly performances. He and the Bengals managed to round into form after that and seemed like they had fully turned around the ship when Burrow suffered a wrist injury in Week 10 that knocked him out for the year.
Cincinnati's franchise player spent the rest of the season watching from the sideline. The Bengals managed to finish 9-8 but missed the postseason. Everyone in the organization is probably looking forward to a more healthy go of it in 2024, and from the sounds of it Burrow is just raring to go.
Appearing on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take, Burrow gave a strong quote about how he wants to bounce back this season.
"That's what happens when you don't play football," Burrow said when asked if he felt he was forgotten by NFL fans recently. "People forget about you... That's part of the game. If you're not out there, people are not watching you, there's nothing to talk about. I'm going to give people something to talk about this year. I'm excited about it."
Burrow's quote can be found below starting at the 1:06:40 mark:
Burrow has firmly established himself as one of the league's better quarterbacks in his four NFL seasons, but where exactly he falls in the hierarchy is still in question. He has a Super Bowl appearance to his name, more than many of his counterparts can say, and is the only quarterback other than Tom Brady to march into Arrowhead and take down Patrick Mahomes. Outside of those accolades, though, Burrow's body of work leaves something to be desired in regards to consistency and strong numbers.
In that regard, this year will be a big one for Burrow. It sounds like he's ready for the challenge.