Joe Burrow's rumored gf Olivia Ponton slays sleeveless minidress at US Open
Olivia Ponton continues to enjoy summer in New York — this time at the US while in a stunning white minidress.
The 23-year-old model and influencer has been rumored to be Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow’s girlfriend and the couple was just seen in an NYC hang, as well as in Miami earlier.
RELATED: Who is Olivia Ponton and could she be dating NFL star Joe Burrow?
Ponton, who is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, beat the NY summer heat recently and dropped a bikini bombshell.
With the US Open in town in Flushing Meadows, Ponton showed up to watch some tennis where she may have been the center of attention in this white dress that she posted to her 2.8 million Instagram followers.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off strapless US Open dress in home bedroom selfie
Those are also some badass seats she has.
Ponton also boast nearly 8 million followers on TikTok.
Not to mention, she landed a role in the hit 2024 film It Ends With Us co-starring Blake Lively.
Burrow and the Bengals open the season September 7 at the Cleveland Browns. Will Ponton make appearances at games this season?
If she does, no doubt she stand out once again in the crowd.
