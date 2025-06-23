The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Are NFL star QB Joe Burrow, model Olivia Ponton officially dating after NYC hang?

Can we say the Cincinnati Bengals superstar and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model are officially dating now?

So are Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton officially dating?

The Cincinnati Bengals superstar NFL quarterback was spotted with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model on the streets of New York City last night, with the VIctoria's Secret Angel having recently returned from her London adventures.

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/Instagram

It seems like anytime the two-time Pro Bowler gets a break, this time to attend Fanatics Fest to not be able to throw a baseball, he jet-sets to NYC to hang out with the social media influencer model who first gained attention when she was the Burrow employee that notified the police the Heisman Trophy winner and LSU national champion's Cincinnati-area mansion had been robbed while he was playing the Dallas Cowboys in early December last season.

The couple were spotted together last month at a swanky Big Apple hotel when the always aspiring fashion maven Burrow had attended the Met Gala.

The two were also spotted together in South Beach for the star-studded F1 Miami weekend around the same time.

Burrow, 28, will almost certainly be attending Michael Rubin's famous A-list white party on July 4th, where he hung out with his fellow LSU alums Livvy Dunne and teammate Ja'Marr Chase, along with NFL QB GOAT and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, one of Rubin's besties, last year.

Will this finally be the hard launch of the Burrow and Ponton relationship? It would be the ultimate flex before Burrow has to go back to Cincinnati for training camp.

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/Instagram

