The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows off strapless US Open dress in home bedroom selfie

The influencer and former LSU gymnast brought out her best Sunday dress for tennis.

Matt Ryan

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne has been all over lately, and crushing her fits wherever she goes. On Sunday, it was the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

She even surfaced in a bathtub covered in bubbles at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, recently for a new business partnership.

Since retiring from LSU Gymnasics after five seasons, the 22-year-old influencer has been quite busy including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot and a runway event in Miami, Florida, where she did the full splits in a bikini.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in Pittsburgh bikini pool day with other Pirates WAGs

Chelsea Freeman and Livvy Dunne
Chelsea Freeman and Livvy Dunne at the MLB All Star Game / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She’s also been traveling all over to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes play including a trip to Colorado where she wore Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains, and then in a fire-red dress for a Pirates WAGs hang.

Dunne, who hails from nearby New Jersey and frequents New York City, appeared Sunday on Instagram for a bedroom selfie with her US Open polka-dot dress stunner on.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off former LSU gymnastics ‘tricks’ on lake rocking bikini

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

No doubt she’ll get attention in a star-studded crowd with that look.

An event with Livvy Dunne there is always a winning one.

Livvy Dunn
Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion