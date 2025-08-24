Livvy Dunne shows off strapless US Open dress in home bedroom selfie
Livvy Dunne has been all over lately, and crushing her fits wherever she goes. On Sunday, it was the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.
She even surfaced in a bathtub covered in bubbles at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, recently for a new business partnership.
Since retiring from LSU Gymnasics after five seasons, the 22-year-old influencer has been quite busy including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot and a runway event in Miami, Florida, where she did the full splits in a bikini.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in Pittsburgh bikini pool day with other Pirates WAGs
She’s also been traveling all over to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes play including a trip to Colorado where she wore Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains, and then in a fire-red dress for a Pirates WAGs hang.
Dunne, who hails from nearby New Jersey and frequents New York City, appeared Sunday on Instagram for a bedroom selfie with her US Open polka-dot dress stunner on.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off former LSU gymnastics ‘tricks’ on lake rocking bikini
No doubt she’ll get attention in a star-studded crowd with that look.
An event with Livvy Dunne there is always a winning one.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat