Joe Burrow's rumored gf Olivia Ponton flexes bikini in NYC heat wave selfie
Love is in the air for model and influencer Olivia Ponton. And so is the heat. But luckily, she’s keeping cool for the summer — by way of both fashion and romance.
RELATED: Joe Burrow spotted at swanky NYC hotel with Olivia Ponton before Bengals minicamp
Ponton appears to be having the time of her life in New York City, though the city is currently experiencing triple-digit temperatures and is currently under an excessive heat warning. But Ponton is dressed for the occasion. On Tuesday, June 24, Ponton took to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie, dressed in a blue bikini. As evidenced by a stamp on the selfie, it was currently 96 degrees in New York City, but temperatures are expected to rise.
This photo comes after Ponton was spotted on a night out in the city with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The rumored couple was photographed walking around the city around 3 a.m.
RELATED: Joe Burrow's Met Gala 2025 look is scrutinized as Olivia Ponton hang goes viral
Rumors began circulating about the two being an item back in December 2024, when Burrow’s home was broken into, and Ponton had called the police. Since then, they had been spotted together multiple times in Miami and in New York City. At the time of writing, neither Burrow nor Ponton have confirmed that they are dating.
