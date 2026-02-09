Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Cause Stir in Can’t-Miss Matching Silver Fits at Olympics
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are no longer competing in figure skating for Team USA, but they are always the center of attention with their fits during NBC broadcasts as commentators. The two were back at it with some eye-catching matching sparkly silver fits that are literally a can’t-miss.
Weir, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013, while Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, a three-time national champion, never medaled but was always a fan favorite.
They make quite the duo now on NBC as you can see with them dancing behind-the-scenes at the Milano Cortina Games.
Weir is known for his outlandish style already, and now he rocked the eye-catching silver matching Lipinski in what they called “low-key, casual outfits” as a joke as they were anything but.
They walked into the ice rink like they were doing the catwalk on a runway, too.
They always love to have fun together and the chemistry shines through on camera.
What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?
Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.