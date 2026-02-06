Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Turns Heads in Team USA Fit for Olympics Opening Ceremony

It’s Chloe Kim’s and the other Olympians’ time to shine. Before she began competition in her third Olympic Games, the two-time gold medalist snowboarder stunned in her Team USA Opening Ceremony fit.

The 25-year-old Korean-American is getting ready to defend her gold medals. She was a darling of the 2022 Beijing Games winning gold in the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe where she became the first to win the event twice — she took home her first in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, making her the youngest woman ever to win gold in snowboarding there at just 17.

Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal during the medals ceremony for Women s Snowboard Halfpipe the at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza. | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

She’s also the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett, who just took home the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award last night.

Kim is known for her skills in snowboarding, but also her model looks with fits like her head-turning winter one she just dropped before the Games begin.

Kim wows at Opening Ceremony

Add another stunner to the mix as she showed off the Team USA Winter Olympics fit in Italy for Friday’s Opening Ceremony.

Here’s another look at her:

Chloe Kim is enjoying her third Olympic Games. | Chloe Kim/Instagram

She also posted this selfie on her Instagram Stories:

Chloe Kim | Chloe Kim/Instagram

Kim’s emotional message before the Games begin

She wrote, “I can’t believe I’ve arrived in Milan to represent my country at the Olympic Games for the third time. If you told little me that, she wouldn’t believe you. This one feels especially meaningful for so many reasons. My parents left South Korea in search of a better future for their family, leaving behind everything they knew so that my sisters and I could one day have the chance to live the American dream, a sacrifice I will never take for granted. So when I stand at the top of the halfpipe, competing on the biggest stage in sport, I do so with immense pride, representing not only my country but also those who took a leap of faith and came to this beautiful nation carrying hopes, dreams, and courage. I am proud of my heritage, I am proud of my journey, and I am proud to represent a country that is strongest when it embraces diversity, dignity, and hope. GO TEAM USA!! ❤️🤍💙”

She hopes to defend her gold medals and certainly looks pumped to do so.

Chloe Kim poses next to her picture in Italy. | Chloe Kim/Instagram

