Johnny Weir’s Fit on NBC for Winter Games Figure Skating Event Causes Stir

Former figure skater Johnny Weir is known for his unique and outlandish fits. He did it again at the 2026 Winter Games and had social media abuzz during the team figuring skating men’s program while commentating on NBC Saturday night.

Weir, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013 and his now a staple on NBC coverage alongside former figure skater Tara Lipinski and play-by-play commentator Terry Gannon.

Weir was a three-time national champion from 2004-2006 and competed by didn’t medal in the 2006 Turin Games, and the 2010 Vancouver Games. He retired before the 2014 Sochi Games and went into the broadcast booth then.

He was always known for skating in eye-catching outfits like the below from the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Johnny Weir of the United States skates in the men s figure skating short program during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia. | IMAGO / Newscom World

He brings his unique looks onto the broadcasts as well.

Mar 27, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American former figure skater Johnny Weir announces during the pairs free skating program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

He certainly rocked his look yesterday for opening day of the Milano Cortina Games:

Weir’s look on NBC goes viral

For Saturday’s coverage, Weir certainly had fans talking:

Traitors fans seeing Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir at the Olympics like pic.twitter.com/WIa4j7nDyt — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 7, 2026

Johnny Weir looks like if Pee Wee Herman and Edward Scissor hands had a baby: #Olympics2026 pic.twitter.com/2BsEO3RMkM — Ultra MAGA Colo303 🍊 (@gril887) February 7, 2026

I wanna be shopping buddies with Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. — Dennis K Jr (@denniskjr) February 7, 2026

There will be lots more of Weir from these Olympic Games.

What is Weir doing nowadays?

Besides working the Olympics for NBC, he’s starring in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

