Johnny Weir’s Fit on NBC for Winter Games Figure Skating Event Causes Stir
Former figure skater Johnny Weir is known for his unique and outlandish fits. He did it again at the 2026 Winter Games and had social media abuzz during the team figuring skating men’s program while commentating on NBC Saturday night.
Weir, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013 and his now a staple on NBC coverage alongside former figure skater Tara Lipinski and play-by-play commentator Terry Gannon.
Weir was a three-time national champion from 2004-2006 and competed by didn’t medal in the 2006 Turin Games, and the 2010 Vancouver Games. He retired before the 2014 Sochi Games and went into the broadcast booth then.
He was always known for skating in eye-catching outfits like the below from the 2010 Winter Olympics.
He brings his unique looks onto the broadcasts as well.
He certainly rocked his look yesterday for opening day of the Milano Cortina Games:
Weir’s look on NBC goes viral
For Saturday’s coverage, Weir certainly had fans talking:
There will be lots more of Weir from these Olympic Games.
What is Weir doing nowadays?
Besides working the Olympics for NBC, he’s starring in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.
