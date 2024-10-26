Jordan Chiles dazzles in denim jacket during brief Texas return
Jordan Chiles continues to rep Texas through festive fashions.
Today, the Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to share some new photos with some southern flair.
In an Instagram Story, Chiles poses in a mirror, wearing a denim jacket. Chiles’ hair is also straightened and laid out, and she is wearing a set of custom nails, each with a different style and pattern.
Per the photo’s geotag, Chiles is at Deloitte University: The Leadership Center, a resort in Westlake, Texas where Deloitte employees and clients receive training and participate in workshops and events. It appears Chiles was participating in some sort of fireside chat, as evidenced by some photos shared by her sister, Jazmin Chiles.
This past Tuesday, Chiles was named one of Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 Leaders in Sports. Over the course of the past week, Chiles has been on a quick break from the Gold Over America Tour — which just wrapped shows in Austin, Houston, and Fort Worth in her home state of Texas last Sunday.
The GOAT Tour is set to resumes tomorrow in Cleveland, Ohio, and will officially wrap on Sunday, November 3 in Detroit, Michigan.
But no matter where she goes, Chiles and fellow gymnast Simone Biles will always have Texas on their minds — as indicated by their cowgirl-inspired fashions.
