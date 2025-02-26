Jordan Chiles slays eye-catching see-through dress flexing toned abs
It's been quite the start to 2025 for Olympic champion and UCLA Bruins star gymnast Jordan Chiles.
After winning gold in the team all-around at the 2024 Paris Olympics last summer, Chiles was honored in February 2025 as one of TIME Magazine's Women of the Year.
This week, Chiles hit the red carpet to celebrate the honor and brought out an incredible look that had everyone turning their heads.
Chiles was stunning in a bright red, see-through dress that showed off her toned abs.
That is how you make a statement.
Chiles won gold in the team all-around at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer and won bronze in the floor routine before a technicality led to her medal getting stripped. She then decided to return to the UCLA Bruins for her final year of eligibility.
She has been tearing it up on the mats for the Bruins this season.
During her previous two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships. This season, she is well on her way to adding more hardware to her trophy case as the Bruins continue to roll with seven straight victories.
