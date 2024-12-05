Jordan and Jazmin Chiles drop sister slay-off NYC selfies in vintage NBA fashions
Nothing beats time with family, and sisters Jordan and Jazmin Chiles aren’t wasting any time to slay.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles flexes flashy gold Chanel bag from fellow Houston hottie Megan thee Stallion
It appears this sister duo is out in New York City, painting the town red. In several photos shared to her Instagram Story, Jazmin and her Olympic gymnast sister have been enjoying a day off eating, sightseeing, and of course, shopping.
In one notable photo, Jazmin and Jordan deliver a double dose of slayage with a fabulous mirror selfie. Jazmin is wearing a hoodie quilted with imagery of iconic NBA moments, and encases the fit with a fuzzy white jacket and pink clutch.
Meanwhile, Jordan is maintaining a mysterious vibe, dressed head-to-toe in black. Her black striped shirt and pants combo is completed with a draping black trench coat.
In a following clip, the sisters take the subway as they are off to do some more shopping. Over the course of their time in the city, they’ve been enjoying some good food — including a nice-looking fried rice dish — and mastering New York fashions as they each carve out their individual style aesthetics.
Not to mention, stocking up on Nike swag.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles, 10 Olympians get bobbleheads in National Bobblehead HOF
Jordan and Jazmin have each had a memorable year and are closing it out with a bang. And they have a bigger year ahead of them. On March 4, 2025, Jordan will publish her memoir, “I’m That Girl,” sharing the stories of where it all began.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement