The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan and Jazmin Chiles drop sister slay-off NYC selfies in vintage NBA fashions

The dynamic sister duo is painting the town red as the eat, shop, and party their way through New York City.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a photo with her gold and bronze medals after day three of the gymnastics event finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a photo with her gold and bronze medals after day three of the gymnastics event finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Nothing beats time with family, and sisters Jordan and Jazmin Chiles aren’t wasting any time to slay.

RELATED: Jordan Chiles flexes flashy gold Chanel bag from fellow Houston hottie Megan thee Stallion

It appears this sister duo is out in New York City, painting the town red. In several photos shared to her Instagram Story, Jazmin and her Olympic gymnast sister have been enjoying a day off eating, sightseeing, and of course, shopping.

Jazmin Chiles / Instagram
Jordan and Jazmin Chiles get ready to tear up the town in New York City / Jazmin Chiles / Instagram

In one notable photo, Jazmin and Jordan deliver a double dose of slayage with a fabulous mirror selfie. Jazmin is wearing a hoodie quilted with imagery of iconic NBA moments, and encases the fit with a fuzzy white jacket and pink clutch.

Meanwhile, Jordan is maintaining a mysterious vibe, dressed head-to-toe in black. Her black striped shirt and pants combo is completed with a draping black trench coat. 

Instagram / Jasmin Chiles
Jasmin Chiles enjoys some fried rice in New York City / Instagram / Jasmin Chiles

In a following clip, the sisters take the subway as they are off to do some more shopping. Over the course of their time in the city, they’ve been enjoying some good food — including a nice-looking fried rice dish — and mastering New York fashions as they each carve out their individual style aesthetics.

Not to mention, stocking up on Nike swag.

Jasmin Chiles / Instagram
The Chiles sisters evidently loaded up on Nike fashions / Jasmin Chiles / Instagram

RELATED: Jordan Chiles, 10 Olympians get bobbleheads in National Bobblehead HOF

Jordan and Jazmin have each had a memorable year and are closing it out with a bang. And they have a bigger year ahead of them. On March 4, 2025, Jordan will publish her memoir, “I’m That Girl,” sharing the stories of where it all began.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion