Jordan Chiles flexes flashy gold Chanel bag from fellow Houston hottie Megan thee Stallion
Texas girlies stick together, and Jordan Chiles just shared a gift from another famous Houstonian.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with Texas-style fits
Today, the Olympic gymnast took to her Instagram Story to share a golden Chanel bag gifted to her by rapper Megan thee Stallion. The bag is a glimmery, cushioned gold clutch, clasped with the Chanel logo up front. According to text overlaying the video clip, Meg apparently gifted Chiles the bag a while back.
“”Never had the opportunity to post this but thank you fren!!!!!,” Chiles wrote. “The best gift ever.”
Perhaps this was gifted to her at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which Meg hosted this past September. During the ceremony, the “Savage” hitmaker dresssed as another Houstonian gymnast — seven-time gold medalist Simone Biles. As she channeled Biles, Meg said she deserves “a gold medal for being a bad b***h.”
It was also during this night that Flavor Flav gifted Chiles a large clock, as well as the prize money she lost after her bronze medal from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was controversially revoked.
Both Chiles and Biles wrapped up the Gold Over America Tour last weekend, in which they and several other Olympic gymnasts showed off their game-changing moves.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles flaunts crop-top sass on Houston Rockets' center court
And as she’s returned home from the GOAT tour, Biles can enjoy a lovely gift from another GOAT.
