Jordan Chiles weathers wacky scenarios with kids on 'Celebrity Substitute'
Jordan Chiles is preparing the next generation of Olympic athletes for greatness — as well as a multitude of bizarre situations.
In an episode of “Celebrity Substitute” that dropped today —- hosted by “Recess Therapy” creator Julian Shapiro-Barnum — the Olympic gymnast visited a New York City public school, where she spoke with a group of elementary school students about the importance of exercise.
During her visit, Chiles showed off her gymnastics skills, demonstrating a cartwheel and sticking the landing perfectly. When host Shapiro-Barnum asked the group who was impressed, everyone raised their hands, with the exception of one student. “I need more,” said the little boy.
Elsewhere in the episode, Chiles asked the students about the importance of physical strength. One boy suggested that adults need to be physically fit in the event of inclement weather, in order to escape unscathed.
“If there’s like a tsunami wave hitting us, they have to, like, be strong to run away,” the boy said. “Like, if there’s a giant robot attacking the world, they would have to be strong to stop it.”
The host then asked the group who’s preparing for the possibility of a giant robot attacking the world, which prompted a unanimous show of hands.
Kids — they say the darndest things!
