Jordan Chiles, 10 Olympians get bobbleheads in National Bobblehead HOF
If you enjoyed rooting on your favorite athletes during the 2024 Paris Olympics, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Musuem has just the treat for you.
10 limited-edition bobbleheads featuring Olympians and Paralympians who recently competed in the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, France, will be released to honor the athletes and their achievements.
The bobbleheads include Olympic gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Asher Hong, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard; Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown; Olympic track and field sprinter Kendall Ellis; Olympic water polo player Maddie Musselman; Paralympic swimmer Christie Raleigh Crossley; and Paralympic basketball player John Boie.
"We’re excited to unveil this collection of bobbleheads celebrating ten amazing Olympians and Paralympians,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement.
"The accomplishments of these athletes on the world’s biggest stage are amazing, and we’re thrilled to be recognizing them with bobbleheads. We are sure that these bobbleheads will be very popular among fans."
The bobbleheads are decked out in red, white, and blue and are individually numbered to 2,024.
The bobbleheads will cost $30 each and are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.
