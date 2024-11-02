Jordyn Woods flexes 'elegant, sexy style' from her best fits
Jordyn Woods made a name for herself as a social media influencer and socialite.
She has rubbed shoulders with the who's who in Hollywood and makes her presence felt in the sports world as an official NBA WAG, dating New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
Jordyn consistently delivers incredible fits for her appearances and photoshoots, so it's no surprise that she pops up when people discuss some of the best style from social media influencers.
Stylist Florencia Rodi used Woods as an example of "elegant sexy style" when prompted by a fan.
Woods reposted the photos on Instagram Stories to highlight some of her best fashion wins from the previous months.
As they would say: Jordyn Woods doesn't miss.
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
With Towns now in New York, expect to see even more of Woods under the bright lights.
