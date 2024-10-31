Karl-Anthony Towns stars in gf Jordyn Woods' provocative new music video
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were made for the bright lights of New York City.
The social media influencer dropped her passion project today, her new song and music video "Be With You," with KAT playing a starring role throughout the short track. The timing couldn't have been better, as the New York Knicks small forward went off against the Miami Heat, scoring 44 points along with 13 boards in a 116-107 victory.
In her Instagram post, the 27 year old shares that she made the song for her and KAT's anniversary, penning a heartfelt tribute.
"I made this song a while ago for mine and Karl’s anniversary," Woods wrote, "and during the summer I decided I really wanted to shoot the music video for fun! It definitely took me out of my comfort zone but I feel like that’s how the best growth happens. I had an amazing team help me put this together basically overnight 🤣 and it’s finally on my YouTube channel! I hope you guys love this little thing we did. 🤍 Some of you know I was on the masked singer in 2019 and got to hear my voice for the first time. This song is just for vibes, I’m not sure if we’ll get an actual “singing” song out of me or not… 😏"
The vibes certainly evoke a couple that's deeply in love, and the silhouette of KAT and Woods in the video is blush-worthy.
Towns, 28, also posted "Proud of You" with a heart emoji, to which Woods gushed, "The most supportive. Seriously. I am so blessed."
Woods also posted the prerequisite Halloween couples photo, with KAT mailing it a bit as the Big Bad Wolf to Woods' Little Red Riding Hood.
If you want to check out the full "Be With you," it's embedded below. This duo is taking couples goals to an entirely different level.
