Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld crushes in shimmering black minidress

The NFL WAG and actress doesn’t disappoint with her first fit drop of October.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stands on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stands on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Hailee Steinfeld may keep her relationship with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen mostly out of the public eye, but she’s not shy on her social media.

Steinfeld, who boasts 20.4 million followers on Instagram, made news with a rare appearance at a Bills game last month.

On Wednesday, Steinfeld dropped her first look in October in an amazing black minidress.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld / Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld / Hailee Steinfeld?Instagram

That looks Oscar-worthy right there.

Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official in public until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.

Since then, fans have been eager for glimpses of the couple, though sightings have been few and far between.

Steinfeld is a bonafide star herself as an actress and singer. She is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.

Let’s see if Steinfeld appears at more Bills games this season because the team definitely needed her good luck charm in a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

