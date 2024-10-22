Stephen Curry lovestruck over wife Ayesha’s incredible fit photo
The NBA season tips off on Wednesday for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. While Steph is getting ready for the 82-game grind, his wife Ayesha Curry took some time off for a little vacation.
Usually we see the married couple of 13 years together whether it’s just “enjoying life” together for an adorable day of wine tasting, matching fits for a US Open tennis match, or just some vacation memories Ayesha shared.
Over the weekend, however, while Steph was with the team, Ayesha was hanging out with his sister and her bestie Sydel Curry for her 30th birthday bash in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Together they had a “Dirty 30” cowboy fit competition.
One of these photos of Ayesha’s western-themed fit caught the attention of the All-NBA player and left him speechless with a single emoji reaction that he tagged her in.
That pose left the 36-year-old simply lovestruck.
Together they have four kids: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May. In fact, Ayesha, 35, just recently returned to work after maternity leave.
Over the summer, Steph signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with Golden State , keeping him under contract through the 2026-2027 season.
Steph is in his 15th season in the NBA all with the Warriors. He obviously has a lot to cheer about on and off the court.
