JuJu Watkins reacts to epic Nike Book 1 USC Trojans PE
JuJu Watkins is ready to take the USC women's basketball program to the next level, and she's all about the Trojans on and off the court.
Watkins was recently named to the AP Preseason All-American Team along with teammate Kiki Iriafen, and she's gearing up for a big season after a great freshman campaign.
But before the season kicks off, she's taking some time to kick back and enjoy NBA action before she takes the court herself.
MORE: JuJu Watkins flexes new Mercedes whip for upcoming USC basketball season
On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns took on the Los Angeles Clippers in their season opener and there was something on the court that caught JuJu's eye.
Suns star Devin Booker was rocking a new version of his signature sneaker and it came with a USC twist. Despite playing collegiately at the University of Kentucky, Booker was wearing a Nike Book 1 USC Trojans PE.
JuJu swooned over the USC PE with a flame emoji on Instagram.
MORE: JuJu Watkins, Storm Reid link up for epic USC all-star photo
Let's hope JuJu, who signed a historic deal with Nike, is given a pair of the Nike Book 1 PEs to rock on the court this season.
Last season, Watkins and the Trojans finished the season with a 29-6 record and were the Pac-12 tournament championships. USC reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA women's basketball tournament before being eliminated by Paige Bueckers and UConn.
USC finished the season as the No. 5 team in the AP Top 25 poll.
JuJu and the Trojans tip off the 2024-25 season on Monday, November 4, against the Ole Miss Rebels at home.
