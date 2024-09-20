All Trojans

USC Trojans' Women's Basketball JuJu Watkins Listed as 'Most Influential Athlete'

USC Trojans' Women's basketball star JuJu Watkins was named as one of Sports Illustrated's 'Most Influential Athletes' in one of their recent projects. Watkins was featured among other stars including LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and more.

Apr 1, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket during the second half against UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) in the finals of the Portland Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center.
Apr 1, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket during the second half against UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) in the finals of the Portland Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Los Angeles native and USC Women's Basketball guard JuJu Watkins continues to receive unprecedented praise to start her career.

After a stellar freshman season leading the Trojans on the court, Watkins was named to Sports Illustrated's "Most Influential Figures in Sports" project posted earlier this week. The rising sophomore was featured amongst other notable worldwide athletes such as LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Katie Ledecky, and Patrick Mahomes.

Watkins was one of a handful of collegiate athletes to be featured on the list. Two-way Colorado Football star Travis Hunter was also listed, as well as South Carolina Women's Basketball coach Dawn Staley. The LSU Tigers' bevy of talented athletes - Minnesota Vikings' receiver Justin Jefferson, pitcher Paul Skenes, and others - were other notable additions.

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket as Kansas Jayhawks guard Wyvette Mayberry (0)
Mar 25, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket as Kansas Jayhawks guard Wyvette Mayberry (0) defends during an NCAA Women’s Tournament 2nd round game at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The sophomore guard wrapped her freshman season in Southern California as an All-American, and took home several awards including the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year. Watkins was one of the leading scorers in women's college basketball last season, finishing behind future WNBA first overall pick Caitlin Clark with 27.1 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per contest, and 3.3 assists for 920 total points. Clark was also featured on the Sports Illustrated Power List.

Watkins and Clark were two of the several featured women's basketball players; former WNBA player Candace Parker, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert were included. Likewise, Watkins shares a spot on the project with dean of the USC Anneenberg School of Communication and Journalism Willow Bay, as she bought a controlling stake in the Angel City FC soccer organization - the most valuable professional women's sports team ever.

The sophomore aims to continue to climb the power rankings of beloved sports figures, as Watkins spoke earlier this year about her dream of playing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics for Team USA.

USC basketball player JuJu Watkins arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC basketball player JuJu Watkins arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Big Ten Conference had its own list of powerful leaders, including commissioner Toni Petitti who accepted USC's transfer and inclusion into the coast-to-coast conference.

Watkins and her USC teammates found out their 2024-25 Big Ten Conference opponents for the upcoming season on Thursday, as the Women of Troy are to host several competitive matchups at the Galen Center. The Trojans' season begins on Monday, Nov. 4 in France facing Ole Miss. USC opens their Big Ten slate traveling to Oregon on Dec. 7.

