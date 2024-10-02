The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink models head-to-toe leopard-print fit post engagement news

The Los Angeles Sparks star shows off a stunning look in Paris after getting engaged.

Cameron Brink before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music.
Cameron Brink has had an incredible past week.

The Los Angeles Sparks star dropped her season fit finale in a stunning strapless minidress, then hopped on a plane to Paris where she showed off a selfie with a much taller ex-WNBA star as well as drinks with mom.

That’s a great week right there by itself. Oh, there was just a little engagement announcement that happened as well. Brink is officially off the market as boyfriend and Stanford rower Ben Felter proposed to her after three years of dating. They shared the news with stunning photos with an Eiffel Tower backdrop. Then came all the congratulations from WNBA stars and celebrities.

It also happened to be Paris Fashion Week, which Brink was in town for. On Wednesday, Brink dropped a Balenciaga bombshell outfit, donning leopard-print from head to toe.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink
That’s a lot of leopard print going on for the 6-foot-3 forward. Brink looks like she’s floating in the first picture, which she should be with the week she’s had.

Brink, who hasn’t played a game since mid-June since an ACL injury and surgery, finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.

This is truly a week Brink will never forget.

