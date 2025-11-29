The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Julian Sayin's gf Gabrielle rocks dramatic new look for Ohio State vs Michigan

The Ohio State quarterback's girlfriend flexed a fantastic bold style as he tries to end the three-game losing streak to Michigan.

Matthew Graham

Nov 8, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Julian Sayin has a lot pressure on him.

Julian Sayin
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) motions for a first down during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is the Ohio State quarterback trying to lead the Buckeyes to back-to-back national championships in his first year starting, but almost as importantly, the 20-year-old Alabama Crimson Tide transfer is trying to end their three-game losing streak to their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

While Sayin has Buckeyes nation on his shoulders, his girlfriend Gabrielle Fowler was enjoying a nice Thanksgiving holiday break with her Alpha Phi sorority sisters from Arizona State.

Also noticeable was Fowler's dramatic new look, trading in the dark hair for some added blonde streaked highlights. Needless to say she pulled it off effortlessly, not to mention she completes it with a cowgirl vibe with the boots.

While Sayin and Fowler keep their long distance relationship under wraps, the couple both hail from Carlsbad, California, where the Buckeyes QB1 was a prized five-star recruit. So it's assumed they started dating in high school.

Sayin, like his girlfriend's on-fire fit to match, has been crushing it ever since a slow start to the season, with a ridiculous passer rating of 186.2 to go along with 25 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Now the only thing that matters is The Game, going into the Big House with the undefeated Buckeyes.

Luckily, even if Sayin loses on the road, Ohio State is still making the College Football Playoff. Not to mention he's certainly winning off the field too.

(Also it should be noted that while Gabrielle and Julian still follow each other on Instagram, he hasn't liked a post of hers since March, and she hasn't like a post of his since May.)

Julian Sayin
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) greets fans before the NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
