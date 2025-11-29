Julian Sayin's gf Gabrielle rocks dramatic new look for Ohio State vs Michigan
Julian Sayin has a lot pressure on him.
Not only is the Ohio State quarterback trying to lead the Buckeyes to back-to-back national championships in his first year starting, but almost as importantly, the 20-year-old Alabama Crimson Tide transfer is trying to end their three-game losing streak to their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.
While Sayin has Buckeyes nation on his shoulders, his girlfriend Gabrielle Fowler was enjoying a nice Thanksgiving holiday break with her Alpha Phi sorority sisters from Arizona State.
Also noticeable was Fowler's dramatic new look, trading in the dark hair for some added blonde streaked highlights. Needless to say she pulled it off effortlessly, not to mention she completes it with a cowgirl vibe with the boots.
While Sayin and Fowler keep their long distance relationship under wraps, the couple both hail from Carlsbad, California, where the Buckeyes QB1 was a prized five-star recruit. So it's assumed they started dating in high school.
Sayin, like his girlfriend's on-fire fit to match, has been crushing it ever since a slow start to the season, with a ridiculous passer rating of 186.2 to go along with 25 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
Now the only thing that matters is The Game, going into the Big House with the undefeated Buckeyes.
Luckily, even if Sayin loses on the road, Ohio State is still making the College Football Playoff. Not to mention he's certainly winning off the field too.
(Also it should be noted that while Gabrielle and Julian still follow each other on Instagram, he hasn't liked a post of hers since March, and she hasn't like a post of his since May.)
