Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in all-black leather fit for Texas-Texas A&M game

The Longhorns coach’s wife brings out a head-turning look for the final home game of the season on Black Friday.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

With the Texas Longhorns playing a big game vs. the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife played Loreal Sarkisian played up the Black Friday theme with a head-turning fit.

The 40-year-old stylist Loreal is known for her fashion and game-day fits from her white dress standing in the end zone, to her Hook ‘em Horns sign from France, to her crazy mismatching fit, to her head-turning chaps at last week’s win over Arkansas.

For the big in-state clash of No. 16 Texas vs. No. 3 and undefeated Texas A&M, Loreal first showed off her and Steve’s baby son Amays in his own game-day fit with an adorable photo.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal posts message defending husband after Texas’ bad loss

She then dropped the stunning all-black leather skirt and jacket and wrote, “Happy Game Day, under the lights 🤘🏽“.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit

What an amazing fit in the home finale at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, for the coach’s wife.

Texas holds a slim hope with three losses to make the College Football Playoff, but a win gives them a chance. Will her look be the lucky one on Friday night?

While it’s been an up-and-down season for Steve, Loreal doesn’t miss each week for Longhorns games.

