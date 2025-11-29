Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in all-black leather fit for Texas-Texas A&M game
With the Texas Longhorns playing a big game vs. the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife played Loreal Sarkisian played up the Black Friday theme with a head-turning fit.
The 40-year-old stylist Loreal is known for her fashion and game-day fits from her white dress standing in the end zone, to her Hook ‘em Horns sign from France, to her crazy mismatching fit, to her head-turning chaps at last week’s win over Arkansas.
For the big in-state clash of No. 16 Texas vs. No. 3 and undefeated Texas A&M, Loreal first showed off her and Steve’s baby son Amays in his own game-day fit with an adorable photo.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal posts message defending husband after Texas’ bad loss
She then dropped the stunning all-black leather skirt and jacket and wrote, “Happy Game Day, under the lights 🤘🏽“.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit
What an amazing fit in the home finale at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, for the coach’s wife.
Texas holds a slim hope with three losses to make the College Football Playoff, but a win gives them a chance. Will her look be the lucky one on Friday night?
While it’s been an up-and-down season for Steve, Loreal doesn’t miss each week for Longhorns games.
