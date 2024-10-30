The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Julius Randle's wife Kendra has 1-word reaction to NBA star's sleeveless fit

Kendra Randle the wife of Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle, swooned over the NBA star's sleeveless pre-game fit.

NBA WAG Kendra Randle, the wife of Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle.
NBA WAG Kendra Randle, the wife of Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Kendra Randle is quickly becoming one of the queens of the NBA.

Kendra, the wife of Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle, Since Randle's trade to the Timberwolves, Kendra has been a supportive wife and has consistently shown up to the T-Wolves games courtside

It is hard not to get an eye on Kendra, beause she is always rocking standout looks.

This time, however, Kendra was left in awe by Julius Randle's pre-game look.

Julius pulled up to the arena in a sleeveless fit that had Chelsea swooning on social media.

Chelsea Randle, Julius Randle, NBA WAGs, Minnesota Timberwolves
Chelsea Randle/Instagram

Kendra and Julius Randle are college sweethearts after meeting at the University of Kentucky. Julius was a star on the basketball team, while Kendra was studying fashion design and merchandising.

She put her studies to good use and launched her own fashion line, KALORE, in October 2020.

The couple got married in 2017 and have two children, Kyden Jay Randle, who was born in December 2016, and Jaycey, who was born in October 2021.

