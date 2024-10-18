Karl Anthony-Towns gf Jordyn Woods shows no makeup to glam queen routine
Jordyn Woods looks good no matter what fit she’s wearing or if it’s with makeup or not.
Woods and her NBA star boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, have a new address in New York City after the All-Star Towns was traded to the New York Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s a city full of glam and brand potential. The two seem to really be enjoying it, rocking loud Yankees jackets together, and Woods in a Knicks fit selfie.
While Towns might not care if she glams up for date night because he’s NBA phone cheating on her, the model, influencer, and TV reality star took to her 11.9M followers on Instagram to show off what she looks like before and after makeup.
Newsflash: Woods looks great either way.
First, her without makeup on.
To the final glammed-up product after makeup.
Woods knows all about the spotlight being a model and reality star with her role on the reality television shows like Life of Kylie and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Woods and KAT have been together since 2020 and are New York’s newest power couple. They definitely fit right in, whether or not Woods wears makeup.
