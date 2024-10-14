The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karl-Anthony Towns’ gf Jordyn Woods Knicks fit wins ex-teammate couples night

While it was heated KAT’s former team showed up to the Garden, it was all love for a couples night out in NYC with his Timberwolves ex-teammate as Woods kept it real.

Matthew Graham

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Hermes event at Paris Fashion Week.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Hermes event at Paris Fashion Week. / IMAGO / PanoramiC
That escalated quickly.

Although it’s only the preseason, former New York Knicks, now Minnesota Timberwolves guard (as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade) Donte DiVencenzo had to be held back after a heated exchange with assistant coach Rick Brunson, of course father of franchise star Jalen Brunson. The Knicks eventually prevailed 155-110.

Off the court, KAT and longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods have already embraced the Big Apple way of life, especially Woods, who has been enjoying the much brighter lights of NYC while also being an extremely supportive NBA fangirl.

RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns, gf Jordyn Woods rock loud Yankees jackets together

So maybe DiVencenzo didn’t get the invite, but former teammate Rudy Gobert, 32, and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla joined the big-time social media influencer Woods, 27, and her man, Karl-Anthony Towns, 28 for a night out on the town, which Woods shared on her Instagram Stories.

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Julia Bonilla
Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Julia Bonilla enjoy a couples night out in New York City. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

While everyone looked great, the former reality star rocked an all Knicks fit with a matching blue Chanel tote bag. It’s safe to assume that KAT’s supportive girlfriend wore the same ensemble to the game, as she posted a selfie of the same look before the DiVencenzo vs. Papa Brunson fireworks.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods proudly repping the Knicks / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ ‘fairytale’ bling dispels engagement rumors to KAT

While another Woods selfie with a giant rock led to personal fireworks of engagement rumors with KAT, the duo seem to be enjoying their new life in NYC. Hopefully Papa Brunson didn’t notice that they were having dinner with the enemy.

