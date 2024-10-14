Karl-Anthony Towns’ gf Jordyn Woods Knicks fit wins ex-teammate couples night
That escalated quickly.
Although it’s only the preseason, former New York Knicks, now Minnesota Timberwolves guard (as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade) Donte DiVencenzo had to be held back after a heated exchange with assistant coach Rick Brunson, of course father of franchise star Jalen Brunson. The Knicks eventually prevailed 155-110.
Off the court, KAT and longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods have already embraced the Big Apple way of life, especially Woods, who has been enjoying the much brighter lights of NYC while also being an extremely supportive NBA fangirl.
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns, gf Jordyn Woods rock loud Yankees jackets together
So maybe DiVencenzo didn’t get the invite, but former teammate Rudy Gobert, 32, and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla joined the big-time social media influencer Woods, 27, and her man, Karl-Anthony Towns, 28 for a night out on the town, which Woods shared on her Instagram Stories.
While everyone looked great, the former reality star rocked an all Knicks fit with a matching blue Chanel tote bag. It’s safe to assume that KAT’s supportive girlfriend wore the same ensemble to the game, as she posted a selfie of the same look before the DiVencenzo vs. Papa Brunson fireworks.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ ‘fairytale’ bling dispels engagement rumors to KAT
While another Woods selfie with a giant rock led to personal fireworks of engagement rumors with KAT, the duo seem to be enjoying their new life in NYC. Hopefully Papa Brunson didn’t notice that they were having dinner with the enemy.
