Tyler Herro's gf Katya Elise Henry's GRWM for stunning gameday fit
The Miami Heat started the 2024-25 NBA season on the wrong foot, but star guard Tyler Herro was one of the bright spots.
Herro scored 14 points in 29 minutes, while adding five rebounds and three assists.
Cheering Herro on at the Kaseya Center was model girlfriend Katya Elise Henry, who strutted into the arena through the player tunnel rocking a casual fit.
Katya was wearing a cut-off tank top with jeans and a matching bag.
After the dust from the game settled, Katya returned to social media on Thursday night to show her gameday transformation.
She shared a "Get Ready With Me (GRWM)" video on TikTok showing a before and after of her look.
A look doesn't always need to be extravagant to deliver.
Katya and Herro have been dating since 2020. They initially linked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being a fitness model, the 29-year-old is the owner of her own bathing suit business, Kiss My Peach Swimwear.
You can file Katya under: NBA WAGs to watch this season.
