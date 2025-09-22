Kay Adams posts NSFW behind-the scenes selfie away from NFL grind
Kay Adams hosts the successful show “Up and Adams” on FanDuel TV that discusses a lot of hot topics around the NFL with all kinds of football guests. She herself was a hot topic on Monday.
The former NFL Network host for “Good Morning Football” is certainly busy with the NFL season in full swing.
The 39-year-old Adams also just went viral over the weekend for rocking Kristin Juszczyk’s Off Season brand in some stunning San Francisco 49ers gear the Niners WAG made.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd rocks custom gf Paige Bueckers crop-top fit made by Kristin Juszczyk
Adams would show up to the game on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals in a shoestring Niners tank top and talk about the game at Levi’s Stadium.
The Niners would beat the Cardinals on a last-second field goal, 16-15, with Adams in attendance.
She said it’s the first time in her career she’s worn team gear as she’s always “impartial,” giving a shout out Jusczcyk.
On Monday, she was back in a non-football fit in a head-turning, NSFW selfie in a crop top with some bad language attached to it.
She certainly knows how to grab the audience’s attention.
Last year, Adams was rumored to be linked to now Indianapolis Colts starter Daniel Jones, but she put that to bed. It’s unclear if she’s dating anyone currently.
What’s clear is she’s certainly rocking her fits lately.
