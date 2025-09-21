Kay Adams stuns in San Francisco 49ers crop top sweater from Kristen Juszczyk collection
More and more of the most recognizable figures around the NFL are turning to entrepreneur and San Francisco 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk to put together the perfect outfit for gameday. On Sunday of Week 3, former NFL Network show host Kay Adams gave a shout out to the Off Season brand creator for helping her style her own look for the 49ers' game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Adams posted some quick pregame betting advice on X and fans couldn't help notice her red cropped sweater and 49ers tank. The fleece shrug and cami combo are from Off Season, with a price tag of $165.
Adams completed the look with dark high-wasted jeans, a slick-backed bun and gold accessories.
The "Up and Adams Show" host gave Juszczyk a compliment over her latest line for Off Season, writing on X, "the queen popped off with the latest collection. obsessed. @krisjuszczyk"
Kristin, wife of All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, hit it big after modeling her own looks at game last season. That led to her designing custom pieces for stars like Taylor Swift and Simone Biles.
Juszczyk's puffer jackets, which were the first items of her Deisgns by Kristin line that went mega-viral, now have their own collection on Off Season. The new latest designs range from $285 to $375.
