Kay Adams stuns in San Francisco 49ers crop top sweater from Kristen Juszczyk collection

Entrepreneur and 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk has seen the number of popular figures in her ready-to-wear brand Off Season.

Nikki Chavanelle

Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Television personality Kay Adams in attendance of the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Television personality Kay Adams in attendance of the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
More and more of the most recognizable figures around the NFL are turning to entrepreneur and San Francisco 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk to put together the perfect outfit for gameday. On Sunday of Week 3, former NFL Network show host Kay Adams gave a shout out to the Off Season brand creator for helping her style her own look for the 49ers' game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Adams posted some quick pregame betting advice on X and fans couldn't help notice her red cropped sweater and 49ers tank. The fleece shrug and cami combo are from Off Season, with a price tag of $165.

Kay Adams before San Francisco-Arizona
X/@heykayadams

Adams completed the look with dark high-wasted jeans, a slick-backed bun and gold accessories.

The "Up and Adams Show" host gave Juszczyk a compliment over her latest line for Off Season, writing on X, "the queen popped off with the latest collection. obsessed. @krisjuszczyk"

Kristin, wife of All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, hit it big after modeling her own looks at game last season. That led to her designing custom pieces for stars like Taylor Swift and Simone Biles.

Kristin Juszczyk with Claire Kittle
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kristin Juszczyk (left) with Claire Kittle prior to the San Francisco 49ers game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Juszczyk's puffer jackets, which were the first items of her Deisgns by Kristin line that went mega-viral, now have their own collection on Off Season. The new latest designs range from $285 to $375.

Published
Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

