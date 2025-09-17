Azzi Fudd rocks custom gf Paige Bueckers crop-top fit made by Kristin Juszczyk
A couple of months ago Azzi Fudd asked for some help getting custom Paige Bueckers Dallas Wings gear. She received the answer from San Francisco 49ers WAG and famed fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, and Fudd rocked the stunning creation.
Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, helped lead the UConn Huskies to their first national championship since 2016. After Fudd showed up in an unrecognizable glam makeover at Beuckers’ draft night, and holding hands at a game, they finally hard launched their relationship at the WNBA All-Star weekend.
Fudd was previously seen rocking a Bueckers Wings jersey at a game, but now she has an even better version of her jersey and some custom Bueckers jeans thanks to Juszczyk’s creation. Fudd showed off seeing it for the first time and trying it on.
Juszczyk has designed custom fits for other sports stars like Livvy Dunne and Klay Thompson to name a couple.
She also is in full 49ers fit mode herself right now during the season and she just impressed last Sunday with her look last weekend in New Orleans.
Fudd said she will rock it next season as the Wings season is over when they missed the playoffs. Fudd is in their final season of college and will be a top WNBA pick, possibly to Dallas to reunite with Bueckers. Buckers will need her own custom Fudd fit, regardless of what team it is.
