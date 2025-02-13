Kelly Oubre's wife Shylynn stuns in pink knee-high boots, miniskirt
The Philadelphia 76ers came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Barclays Center, despite a strong 30-point effort from star forward Kelly Oubre.
The loss dropped the 76ers to 20-34 on the season and the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Oubre was tied with teammate Quentin Grimes for the game-high individual scoring mark, and he had one special guest in the crowd cheering him on.
His wife, Shylynn Oubre, was in attendance for the game and got in a strong pre-Valentine's Day look with pink knee-high boots and a relaxed sweater and gray miniskirt.
Shylynn shared her fit with her more than 64,000 followers on Instagram with the caption, "Sweetheart."
Sometimes you can keep it simple and still deliver a knockout look.
Shylynn and Kelly have been dating since 2020 after meeting through mutual friends and eventually got married at St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico in July 2023.
The location was chosen because of Shylynn's Puerto Rican roots.
Shylynn and Kelly have two children together: a daughter Málibu and a son TsuSún, which is a play on Kelly's nickname Tsunami.
The 25-year-old Shylynn is an entrepreneur who founded SHHY Beauty after graduating from Arizona State with a degree in communication, business, management, marketing, and related support services in 2020.
