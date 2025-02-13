Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts spicy all-red lingerie fit in bedroom
NBA WAG and influencer Draya Michele, who is dating Houston Rockets starJalen Green, is starting off February hot. After celebrating Green's 23rd birthday over Super Bowl weekend, she is now getting ready for Valentine's Day.
To celebrate the holiday of lovers, Draya took to social media to share a spicy all-red lingerie fit with her 9.4 million followers on Instagram.
Draya filmed a video showing off the FashionNova fit from the comfort of her bedroom.
She captioned the video, "Looks for the Day of Love."
That should get Jalen home for the holiday.
Here is the full video of Draya's wide range of Valentine's Day fits.
Draya, 40, and Green, 23, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
The 39-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter onMay 12, 2024.
