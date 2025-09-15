Kelly Stafford wears eye-popping T-shirts with Georgia bffs in Matthew’s Rams win
It was a big football weekend for Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford in Tennessee this weekend. Not only did Matthew and the Los Angeles Rams get the big win over the Tennessee Titans, but their college team the Georgia Bulldogs played at the Tennessee Volunteers and pulled off a thrilling victory. Kelly’s game-day fit might have been the best highlight, however.
Matthew was the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in the 2009 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions. He’s now in his 17th season in the league.
RELATED: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly flexes toned bikini body on Cabo vacation
He met Kelly while he was a quarterback at Georgia and she was a Bulldogs cheerleader.
On Saturday, Georgia won a thriller 44-41 over Tennessee, while on Sunday Matthew led the Rams to a 2-0 start with a 33-19 win at the Titans where he had 298 yards passing and two touchdowns.
His wife had a good time with her Georgia bffs in matching jean shorts and custom neon Rams shirts that literally could probably be seen from anywhere in the stadium.
RELATED: Rams QB Matthew Stafford has great girl-dad answer on why daughters rule
Kelly, 36, was a fit hit last season including her LA firefighters tribute look when the playoff game was moved out of Los Angeles to Arizona due to the wildfires.
Matthew, 37, and Kelly have been married since 2015. They have four daughters together.
It’s a new season, and she’s still standing out. What will she flex next week at the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit