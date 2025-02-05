Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly flexes toned bikini body on Cabo vacation
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford deserve a much-needed vacation after the events of the past month. That’s exactly what the husband and wife are doing on a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, trip where the mother of four showed off in some stunning bikini looks.
The Staffords dealt with the Los Angeles wildfires and all the devastation that befall on the area that moved a home playoff game in the Wild Card round to Arizona vs. the Minnesota Vikings. Before the game, their kids were hospitalized with an illness, yet sucked it up only to have mom taking care of a throwing up daughter during the team’s big win.
The following week, the Rams played the now NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles close in the divisional round in a snow-filled 28-22 loss. In that game, Matthew suffered through a rib injury.
That’s a lot to take in. After all that, the couple headed to Mexico for some fun and sun where Kelly shared her stunning bikini photos and toned body, as well as a nice tan.
Here’s more of their vacation photos.
It certainly looks like Matthew, 36, and Kelly, 35, are enjoying themselves.
The couple, who married in 2015, shares four children: twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4.
It’s great they can get away for some well-deserved time together, and Kelly can rock those bikinis.
