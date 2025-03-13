Rams QB Matthew Stafford has great girl-dad answer on why daughters rule
Matthew Stafford and Jason Kelce are in rare company.
Yes, both share the bond of being potential Pro Football Hall of Fame players, but more importantly, Kelce is joining the four daughters club with the Los Angeles Rams quarterback.
So when girl-dad Stafford was asked what it would be like for the older Kelce brother to have his fourth girl on his and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the Super Bowl winning QB1 had a heartwarming answer.
"Buckle up," Stafford joked before turning serious. "Nah, it's a blast man. We saw each other not too long ago and was talking about it. It's a blast. We're rocking and rolling. We're in leotards all the time. Doing gymnastics around the house. It's crazy. At this point, I don't even know what I would do with a boy. I can't even wrap my head around it. So I'm just like, I'm all in on the girls."
Kelce then pivots it to an awkward dirty diaper comparison in typical Jason-humor style, but it's a sweet answer for a father who is clearly outnumbered by his twins, Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4, not to mention his wife Kelly. Jason and his wife Kylie are expecting their fourth soon to join Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 2.
Stafford will also be with the Rams for at least one more season, after reworking his four year, $160 million deal ($130 million guaranteed) deal, for now, after he was given permission to see if there were any potential suitors.
“In the end, I know that they wanted me back. I wanted to be back," Stafford told the Kelces. "We just had to kind of figure that out and get to that point. We did, and I'm sure as hell happy that I'm going to be here for at least another year and hopefully some after that.”
Happy girls and happy life.
