Kike Hernández rocks custom Ohtani '17' pregame fit for Shohei's Game 4 start
There is a reason Kike Hernández is big fan favorite for Los Angeles Dodgers fans.
The two-time World Series champion never seems to take himself too seriously, not to mention his colorful antics and clutch performances in the postseason make him a crowd pleaser no matter where he plays as a crafty 34-year-old veteran in his second stint with the Dodgers.
RELATED: Why Shohei Ohtani is an icon while Justin Herbert is just a dude dating Madison Beer
Naturally that personality is a perfect match for LA's playful global superstar Shohei Ohtani, and the two have naturally hit it off ever since the Japanese hero signed with the Boys in Blue for $700 million. For comparison, Kike is playing on one-year deal at $6.5 million.
RELATED: Kike Hernández trolls Yamamoto for secret reason Dodgers pitcher had Game 2 gem
Pay disparity aside, Hernández matched his good-hearted nature by rocking a custom "17" Ohtani knitted jersey for his pregame fit walking to the locker room at Dodgers Stadium, where the two-way, two AL MVP and reigning NL MVP is getting the start in Game 4 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays after the 18-inning marathon that pretty much ended on the same day a tick before midnight.
RELATED: Ohtani’s crazy $700 million contract World Series stat is not true technically
Hernández completed the look with ripped jeans, his long hair down, sunglasses on, and carrying a dapper sky blue Louis Vuitton bag, very much blending hipster vibes with Paris chic.
With so much on the line for both the Dodgers and Blue Jays tonight, who have shown that they can match LA's star-studded firepower, it's an awesome statement from Hernández to give off that surfer dude, southern California energy when he joins his teammates.
We can guarantee Ohtani will certainly appreciate it, although given his humble nature, the 31-year-old kid at heart, who had "Team Effort" written on his NLCS trophy, will probably get a little embarrassed as well.
Too bad, because it look fantastic!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky