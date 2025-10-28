Dodgers Fans Won't Love Blue Jays' Plan Against Shohei Ohtani For Rest of World Series
After he went 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, two doubles and three RBIs, the Toronto Blue Jays had had enough of Dodgers starting pitcher and desginated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
Over his next five plate appearances, the Blue Jays intentionally walked Ohtani four times. The only time they pitched to him, with a man on second in the 17th inning, Brendon Little threw four consecutive balls, refusing to allow Ohtani to put one in play.
More news: Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Clarifies Comments at Canada Following Major Backlash
Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed that they considered beginning to intentionally walk Ohtani even earlier in the game. In the seventh inning, the Blue Jays had a mound visit with Seranthony Dominguez pitching, but they decided to pitch to Ohtani — who tied the game with a solo home run.
"You know, we're trying to pitch around him," Schneider said after the Dodgers won Game 3 of the World Series in an epic 18-inning battle. "You trust Seranthony to make pitches to do that. Sometimes for pitchers it's hard to do that when you're kind of trying to throw a ball and didn't put it where you want to put it. But [Ohtani] had a great game, he's great player, but I think after that, you just kind of take the bat out of his hands."
More news: Shohei Ohtani Lets Blue Jays Fans Know His Thoughts on 'We Don't Need You' Chants
Schneider revealed that the Blue Jays are likely to continue taking the bat out of Ohtani's hands going forward, simply saying, "yeah," when asked if that is how the Blue Jays will approach Ohtani at the plate for the remainder of the season.
For Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the news didn't necessarily come as a surprise.
"No, I get it. He's the best player on the planet, and he was on the heels of a huge offensive night, and John smelled that and wasn't going to let Shohei beat him at all, obviously, and even when nobody's on base and putting him on to make the other guys beat him," Roberts said after the game. "Respect it and, fortunately, we have other guys behind Shohei that can still do some things."
The notion that the guys behind Ohtani can produce was proven true Monday night. While shortstop Mookie Betts didn't have hit best outing — recording just one hit in eight at-bats — first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is third in the Dodgers' batting order, stepped up when it mattered most. Freeman had an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to bring the Dodgers to four runs, but it was his walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th that will go down in the history books.
"They have a really talented lineup," Schneider said. "It's not the easiest thing in the world to just walk him and face Mookie and Freddie. So every situation is different."
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.