Shohei Ohtani Was So Tired During Game 3 That He Almost Had a Wardrobe Malfunction
Though you may have forgotten by the end, considering the Blue Jays stopped pitching to him for fear of what he might do, Dodgers' supertstar Shohei Ohtani had himself a night for the record books.
In addition to his game-tying homer at the bottom of the seventh inning (his second dinger of the night), Ohtani became the first player to reach base nine times in a postseason game; the first player since 1906 to record four extra-base hits in a World Series game; and the first player to be intentionally walked a total of four times in a single game in MLB postseason history. He also refused to stop playing, even as he dealt with cramps in his legs, and even though he'll be pitching Game 4.
All that to say, you can understand why Ohtani was pretty exhausted by the time Freddie Freeman sent everybody home with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning.
So exhausted, in fact, that at one point, Ohtani exited the clubhouse wearing the wrong hat, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.
"Ohtani kept ducking into the clubhouse between at-bats to make sure he was hydrated and to treat his fatigue," Verducci wrote in a column published Tuesday morning. "At one point so haggard was Ohtani that he returned to the dugout wearing an alternate cap, one with a script 'D' rather than the interlocking 'LA.' A coach whispered in his ear, 'Dude, you’ve got the wrong hat.' Ohtani spun on his heels and returned to his locker to get the proper one."
We've all been there—so wiped we grabbed the wrong shoes or jacket or, in this case, hat.
The good news, though, is that Ohtani was not too tired to celebrate with his teammates after the Dodgers had finally won. Hopefully, he got some rest and will be ready to do it all again Tuesday night.