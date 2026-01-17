Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin’s blonde hair shocks 49ers fans before Seahawks game
Kristin Juszczyk is in the Pacific Northwest with husband and All-Pro San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk for the big divisional round playoff game at the Seattle Seahawks. Before kickoff, she took a stroll down memory lane in the viral “2016” trend where she showed off she was blonde back then.
Now 31 and a famous fashion designer with her Off Season brand that’s become wildly popular with fans, Kristin is a hit on Niners game days like her wild black coat and boots for the last time they played the Seahawks in Week 18, and insanely ripped up a coat into a work of art for the Wild Card win at the Philadelphia Eagles.
She no doubt will have something special in store for Saturday night’s big game.
Kristin has been with Kyle since 2015 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.
She then posted some 2016 memories like this one:
But it was her blonde hair look back then that shocked 49ers fans where she looked unrecognizable. She wrote, “I’m cracking up that none of you guys knew I used to be a blonde!!”
Here’s one more look at now for comparison.
Kristin missing bestie Claire Kittle for game
After George Kittle’s horrible injury last week at the Eagles that ended his season, Kristin was in tears. Now, her partner in crime Claire with whom she films a show called “Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up” couldn’t make the trip as a result.
Kristin made a post about missing Claire that she responded to: “😘 never before seen footage of Kris flying to a game without me ❤️ Love ya sis.”
Kyle and the Niners vow to have George’s back vs. Seattle, though.
