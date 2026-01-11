Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin insanely rips up 49ers coat for reinvented playoff fit

The San Francisco 49ers face a tough test against the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFL Wild Card round playoff race on January 11.

Given that it's going to be a cold and windy game in Philadelphia, the 49ers will need to establish the running game if they're to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions. And this means San Francisco will need beloved All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk's services.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

RELATED: George Kittle's wife Claire causes stir in vintage 49ers fit at enemy Eagles

While Kyle Juszczyk is probably the best-known fullback in all of football, there's little question that his fame is largely owed to his WAG wife, Kristin.

Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer who has become renowned for creating unique game-day looks that she often makes out of repurposed jackets, jerseys, shirts, and other 49ers apparel.

Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

RELATED: Kay Adams stuns in San Francisco 49ers custom sweater from Kristen Juszczyk line

Because so many of Juszczyk's quirky handcrafted outfits have gone viral, she leveraged this into her clothing brand Off Season, which is now licensed apparel with the NFL and Fanatics.

The Juszczyks met in 2014 after Kristin slid into Kyle's Facebook DM's when he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens. They hit it off after that, got married in 2019, and now have blossomed into one of the most popular couples in professional football.

RELATED: Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's wild black 49ers coat, boots causes stir vs. Seahawks

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kristin Juszczyk turns heads in fresh fit for 49ers vs. Eagles playoff game

Perhaps Juszczyk steps up her game a notch for the playoffs, because the furry vintage jacket she crafted for the 49ers' playoff game against Philadelphia is extremely eye-catching.

"It’s time for some playoff football! Go Niners!! 🏈," Juszczyk wrote in the Instagram post showing off her fresh fit.

Kristin's husband Kyle found time before the game began to comment, "Cut it up!!" on his wife's post.

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party