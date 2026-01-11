Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin insanely rips up 49ers coat for reinvented playoff fit
The San Francisco 49ers face a tough test against the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFL Wild Card round playoff race on January 11.
Given that it's going to be a cold and windy game in Philadelphia, the 49ers will need to establish the running game if they're to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions. And this means San Francisco will need beloved All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk's services.
While Kyle Juszczyk is probably the best-known fullback in all of football, there's little question that his fame is largely owed to his WAG wife, Kristin.
Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer who has become renowned for creating unique game-day looks that she often makes out of repurposed jackets, jerseys, shirts, and other 49ers apparel.
Because so many of Juszczyk's quirky handcrafted outfits have gone viral, she leveraged this into her clothing brand Off Season, which is now licensed apparel with the NFL and Fanatics.
The Juszczyks met in 2014 after Kristin slid into Kyle's Facebook DM's when he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens. They hit it off after that, got married in 2019, and now have blossomed into one of the most popular couples in professional football.
Kristin Juszczyk turns heads in fresh fit for 49ers vs. Eagles playoff game
Perhaps Juszczyk steps up her game a notch for the playoffs, because the furry vintage jacket she crafted for the 49ers' playoff game against Philadelphia is extremely eye-catching.
"It’s time for some playoff football! Go Niners!! 🏈," Juszczyk wrote in the Instagram post showing off her fresh fit.
Kristin's husband Kyle found time before the game began to comment, "Cut it up!!" on his wife's post.
