Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's wild black 49ers coat, boots causes stir vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will decide not only the NFC West on Saturday night at Levi’s Stadium, but who will be the No. 1 overall seed and get a bye. A big Niners game also means a big-time fit from fashion designer and WAG Kristin Juszczyk.

Kristin is the wife of 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk and always crushing unique game-day looks she designs out of jackets, jerseys, and shirts.

She was a smash-hit last season in looks like these:

She’s also gone mainstream with her clothing brand Off Season that is licensed apparel with the NFL and Fanatics.

But she of course looks best in her designs like her funky one she wore in Seattle vs. the Seahawks to start the season in Week 1.

Now, the two teams square off again in Week 18 with much more on the line. She even called out the Seahawks mascot before the game.

It was all about her 44 fit for Kyle she made out of his black jersey for the game, though.

It started like this:

And finished like this:

Here’s the full video makeover she shared:

She hopes it’s the lucky one for Kyle and the team tonight with so much on the line.

The Juszczyks’ love story

They met in 2014 when Kyle played for the Baltimore Ravens and she went to a game and sent him a Facebook message afterwards, to which he’d respond. He shut down a restaurant just for them on their first date.

They got married in 2019.

