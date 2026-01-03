George Kittle’s wife Claire stuns in red boots matching ‘85’ fit for 49ers-Seahawks

Georgia Kittle is back on Saturday just in time for the San Francisco 49ers’ massive NFC West title showdown at home vs. the Seattle Seahawks. His wife Claire already won with her game-day fit.

Kittle sat out last week’s thrilling 42-38 win over the Chicago Bears after suffering an ankle injury the week before. Kittle is essential to the offense both in the run and pass game for everything head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense likes to do.

So far in this Pro Bowl season — his 7th overall — Kittle has 52 catches for 799 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kittle is a character on and off the field. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Claire, meanwhile, is always a hit at Niners games with her head-turning looks. The former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player is always a can’t miss no matter where she is like her jean shorts look, as well as her hippie fit at a Grateful Dead concert.

Claire is always cooking up great fits for Niners games. | Claire Kittle/Instagram

For the last game with Kittle out, Claire represented in an unreal furry 49ers fit.

For Saturday night, she brought out the red boots and rocked the Kittle 85 jersey.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

It’s supposed to be a light rain in Santa Clara, California, for the game, so the those can double as rain boots.

The Kittles’ love story

Claire met George as a freshman at Iowa in 2012 where she played basketball and he football.

They actually had two wedding events: they initially eloped in April of 2019 at a family friend's jewelry store in Iowa City, Iowa, but later held had a ceremony with friends and family at their home in Nashville, Tennessee, in April of 2021.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

