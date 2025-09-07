49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk reveals funky San Francisco crop top for Seahawks game
The NFL season is back, and that means so are the incredible custom game-day fits San Francisco 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk cooks up. She brought one of her crazy creations to the Emerald City vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
The fashion designer and wife of All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was a smash-hit last season like this Matrix-like look.
It looked like Kyle wouldn’t even be part of the team this season as he was initially released, but then resigned as Kristin and besties Claire and George Kittle had a big sigh of relief he was back.
In the offseason, she celebrated her work feats with big business news in a James Bond girl sparkly fit, and then was seen turning her attention to the NBA where she represented the Golden State Warriors in a custom Stephen Curry coat.
For Sunday’s big divisional rivalry game, Juszczyk turned to an ab-flexing 49ers crop-top design.
It’s totally funky but she makes it work.
Kristin and the 49ers hope this season is much better than last year’s 6-11 team that missed the playoffs. It’s already off to a good start from a fit standpoint.
