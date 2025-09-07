The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk reveals funky San Francisco crop top for Seahawks game

The 49ers WAG is back at it in the first game of the season where she cooked up a crazy fit creation.

Matt Ryan

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL season is back, and that means so are the incredible custom game-day fits San Francisco 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk cooks up. She brought one of her crazy creations to the Emerald City vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

The fashion designer and wife of All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was a smash-hit last season like this Matrix-like look.

Kristin Juszczyk
A Kristin Juszczyk fit last season / Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

It looked like Kyle wouldn’t even be part of the team this season as he was initially released, but then resigned as Kristin and besties Claire and George Kittle had a big sigh of relief he was back.

RELATED: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk is ‘Game of Thrones’ queen with ‘king’ Kyle in Iceland

In the offseason, she celebrated her work feats with big business news in a James Bond girl sparkly fit, and then was seen turning her attention to the NBA where she represented the Golden State Warriors in a custom Stephen Curry coat.

For Sunday’s big divisional rivalry game, Juszczyk turned to an ab-flexing 49ers crop-top design.

RELATED: George Kittle looks like cowboy Hulk Hogan in fit while wife Claire rocks jean shorts

Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

It’s totally funky but she makes it work.

Kristin and the 49ers hope this season is much better than last year’s 6-11 team that missed the playoffs. It’s already off to a good start from a fit standpoint.

Kristin and Kyle Juszczy
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion