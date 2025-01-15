NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s Eagles jacket is huge seller after reality star selfie
Kristin Juszczyk’s big fashion collab with Emma Grede is paying off with huge demand for her “Off Season” NFL collection pieces.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kristin Jusczcyk’s designs and fits wowed all season like her can’t -miss sheer crop top stunner, as well as her black Matrix-like look, and an over-the-top ab-revealing look in warm Miami. She even made her “cursed” snow suits look good. Kristin was certainly a bright spot for the 49ers even if she made fun of them for missing the playoffs with her custom fit.
In what started as a hobby and has grown into a profession with clients like Livvy Dunne, Taylor Swift, Olivia Culpo, to name a few, now has ballooned into this major partnership with Grede.
Kristin wrote, “I couldn't have DREAMED of a better partner! The second I met @emmagrede I actually fell in love and cried myself to sleep bc I knew if it wasn't going to happen with her I wouldn't want it to anyone else! Thank you for being the most incredible role model and bringing my vision to life! There's no one else I would rather go on this journey with!! 🤍🤍🤍.”
It’s going even bigger since Summer House reality star Paige DeSorbo wore on of Kristin’s Philadelphia Eagles puffer jacket for Sunday’s playoff win over the Green Bay Packers.
DeSorbo has 1.4 million Instagram followers herself and her being seen at the game with one on went viral quickly. She shared it on her IG and said about Kristin, the WAG "crushed it."
With more cold weather games for fans, and celebrities wearing her designs, the future looks bright for Kristin Juszczyk’s new business venture.
