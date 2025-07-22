Lakers in-limbo owner Jeanie Buss shares odd purple tracksuit selfie in rare post
Jeanie Buss will supposedly be in control of the Los Angeles Lakers for up to five years, but does anyone really believe that will be the case?
After new owner Mark Walter paid for majority control at a whopping $10 billion valuation, it's hard to imagine that he and his people won't be making the final decisions with the most marquee NBA franchise when the sale finally goes through sometime later this year.
RELATED: Who is new Los Angeles Lakers owner Mark Walter?
In the meantime, the 63-year-old executive shared a rather random Lakers purple tracksuit selfie in an Instagram post, apparently a gift from Showtime legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his manager.
RELATED: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has crazy sleeping arrangement with husband Jay Mohr
"Worn to the @la_sparks vs. @chicagosky game to see one of my favorite athletes @angelreese5 play (she was 🏀🔥)," wrote Buss in part of the caption.
Buss posted this yesterday. That game was almost a month ago on June 29.
So yes, a bit strange.
The in-limbo Lakers owner's husband, actor and comedian Jay Mohr, also posted a photo on IG around the same time of the two of them walking their tiny dogs in a stroller together.
"Sunday vibes and i’m in love," Mohr wrote.
Buss replied to the caption, "I love my husband ❤️"
So while still allegedly overseeing team operations and making "key decisions," Buss is showing off tracksuit selfies from a month ago and going on leisurely strolls with her husband and tiny dogs.
It must be nice!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip