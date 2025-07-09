Lakers' Timeline for Jeanie Buss to Relinquish Control of Team Is Shorter Than Expected
New Los Angeles Lakers owner Mark Walter has a plan in place for when the franchise will move on from Jeanie Buss's control. We now have a timeline for that changeover.
When Walter purchased majority control of the franchise from the Buss family in June, reports suggested that Jeanie Buss would remain the team's governor for the foreseeable future. It turns out that timeline isn't that long.
A report from Front Office Sports claims Buss will remain as team governor for up to five years "at most." That puts a hard cap on how long Buss will be the franchise's decision-maker. Walter is likely going to be able to exert influence in that time but it would appear Buss will still remain in control.
Walter bought majority control of the team at a $10 billion valuation, the largest in professional sports history. He's certain to want things run his way sooner rather than later.
Given how Walter's ownership group has run the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers fans should be optimistic that the new owners will spend money.