Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flexes subtly inappropriate hat for Ole Miss-Georgia game
Landry Kiffin is wearing her heart on her sleeve — or in this case, her head.
Today, Landry — who is the daughter of Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin — made a big fashion statement ahead of Ole Miss Rebels football game. Upon Lane and Landry’s arrival to Vaught–Hemingway Stadium, Lane shared a photo of Landry, wearing a red coat and a white cap. The cap contained the letters “LFG” in a light green embroidering.
For those who don’t know, “LFG” is a celebratory acronym short for “let’s f**king go.” As evidenced by the hat, it appears that Landry has a good feeling about this game.
While Landry may be young, she is a passionate football fan, and is often present at Ole Miss games cheering on the team and supporting her dad. The college football daughter and social media influencer is about a month away from her 20s, and in a TikTok video from this past September, she revealed to her father that she wants to go to New York when she celebrates her birthday next month. But also expressed hope that Ole Miss will make the playoffs.
And perhaps there is a good chance the Rebels will make it to playoffs. At the time of writing, the Rebels are 7-2 in their season. At the time of writing, the team is nearing the end of the second quarter of today’s game in the lead, with the score at 7-16.
As Landry’s hat says, LFG!
