Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in cocktail dress amid Ole Miss disappointment
The Ole Miss Rebels and coach Lane Kiffin lost an absolute heartbreaker in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the LSU Tigers on Saturday.
Ole Miss fell, 29-26, to LSU in overtime, giving coach Kiffin and the team their second loss in three weeks.
The lone bright spot for Kiffin and the Rebels, however, continues to be his daughter, Landry, who traveled to Death Valley for the game. Earlier in the week, Landry had the sweetest message and gift for dad after his 100th coaching win last week.
Unfortunately, Landry and her incredible blue cocktail dress weren’t the lucky combination for victory No. 101 for dad. She did share this sweet sideline moment with him, though, at Tiger Stadium looking absolutely stunning.
Those are the memories that matter.
Landry, 19, was the one who convinced dad to stay at Ole Miss before the season started. She is a sophomore at the college.
Kiffin’s other daughter Presley is headed to play volleyball at USC and his son Knox is an aspiring high school quarterback for the 2028 class. All three children are from Kiffin’s ex, Layla Kiffin.
Kiffin now is dating Sally Rychlak, who graduated from Ole Miss in 2019.
While Kiffin’s football life isn’t so great right now, he’s got a lot to be thankful for.
