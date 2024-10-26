Gracie Hunt's sister Ava shares SMU cheerleader fit ahead of Duke football game
Ava Hunt is fired up with school spirit.
This past week, Ava — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia Hunt — was recruited into the Pi Beta Phi sorority at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. After spending a “Phriday” with her new sisters, Ava is up bright and early for game day.
Today, the SMU Mustangs will face the Duke Blue Devils. Ahead of the game, which is set to take place at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, Ava shared a selfie to her Instagram Story in full SMU cheerleader gear.
The photo is likely a throwback, as today’s game is an away game, and doesn’t take place until this evening, but Ava’s love for SMU is strong.
Meanwhile, Ava’s older sister, Gracie, has been having quite an active weekend herself. Last night, she took to her Instagram Story sharing a bedroom selfie in a white, flowing dress before stepping out for the night. Grace later shared that she had spent the night playing pickleball, putting her Wilson pro sneakers to the test.
And as is par for the course, we can certainly expect that the Hunt family is going to show out tomorrow for the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
